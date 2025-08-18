Major update on the future of AEW PPVs - Reports

A huge report on the fate of AEW pay-per-views has just come up. Since the deal's renewal, the company has been airing its weekly Dynamite and Collision on the HBO MAX platform for the past eight months. Along with that, fans can also catch the monthly pay-per-views on the platform.AEW announced the renewal of its Warner Bros. Discovery deal on the fifth anniversary of Dynamite last year. The multi-year deal saw the promotion get $150 million per year for the next five years. The contract started in January 2025 and has been a success so far.It seems like there will be a major change on the MAX platform. According to Fightful Select, there is a new update in the structuring of the service. While it may keep the rate of pay-per-views the same, the overall cost of subscription to HBO MAX may drop in the future.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKHBO MAX has now added EVERY SINGLE AEW PPV from 2019 through 2024. All 35 full length shows. Available at no extra cost for all MAX subscribers. 🔥WWE is reportedly planning to end AEWThe global sports entertainment juggernaut's counterprogramming tactics have risen in the past few months. However, AEW is seemingly barely affected by the move and has continued to grow its product.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE is trying to prevent WBD from offering a new deal to Tony Khan's promotion.&quot;[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So, they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what other changes will occur in the next few months.