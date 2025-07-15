  • home icon
  • Major update on injured AEW star after relinquishing title ahead of All In - Reports

Major update on injured AEW star after relinquishing title ahead of All In - Reports

By Sujay
Published Jul 15, 2025 05:08 GMT
An AEW star got injured recently. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
An AEW star got injured recently. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)

A major update has been given on an injured AEW star after she relinquished her title just ahead of All In.

Red Velvet, who was the reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Television Champion, was not allowed to compete at Supercard of Honor, and it all seemed like it was not a very clear decision. It was clear that she was injured, but nothing was confirmed.

However, the details of the injury have now been revealed. Wrestling Observer reported that Red Velvet suffered a neck injury on June 22 during her match with Kira. The sources did not clearly specify how the injury occurred, but it was going to keep her out for a while.

Her return date is yet to be confirmed, and it is not known when the fans will see her again. AEW star Mina Shirakawa won the title that was vacated by Red Velvet.

AEW star Red Velvet breaks silence after injury

In the immediate aftermath of her injury and vacating her Ring of Honor Women’s TV Championship, Red Velvet broke her silence by taking to Instagram and sending out a message to her fans.

The AEW star wrote:

“It breaks my heart to say I won't be cleared to compete at Supercard of Honor due to injury... but this ain't the end; - it's just the reset.; To the new interim ROH Women's TV Champion-whoever you are- hold it down. Make it mean something. Because when I come back... I'm coming for EVERYTHING.; This title has my name stitched in gold and my spirit stamped in legacy. I may be healing, but trust me... I'm still stirring. And best believe I'll still be around All In Weekend - energy ON, presence FELT.”
It will be interesting to see how she will be booked once she makes her return.

Edited by Angana Roy
