Major update on JoJo Offerman's relationship with WWE after appearance at AEW All In 2025 - Reports

Former WWE name JoJo Offerman recently appeared at AEW All In: Texas. This was her second appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She first appeared as a ring announcer on a Collision episode earlier this January. She was engaged to the late great Bray Wyatt, and after the latter's demise, WWE helped JoJo get over this tragic period.
The former WWE ring announcer returned at All In and sang Swerve Strickland's old theme song, Ain't Nobody. She also paid tribute to The Eater of the Worlds during her performance. Many are wondering what WWE's reaction will be to Offerman's appearance at Globe Life Stadium.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that there were many in WWE happy to see JoJo in AEW and hoped that she might even become All Elite soon.
“I mean... That’s not enough to live on, I don’t think, but JoJo, I believe, has a positive relationship with both companies. There were people in WWE that were very, very happy to see that, and were hoping that she would end up getting signed with AEW in some capacity,” he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
What is next for JoJo Offerman in AEW?
Fans enjoyed JoJo's elegant performance at All In: Texas. The ring announcer's clip from the show was trending all over social media during the pay-per-view. She also reunited with Mercedes Mone and other stars backstage at the show.
During the same Fightful update, it was reported that the Jacksonville-based promotion was content with Offerman's presentation and they would likely use her more in the future.
"AEW was very happy with her performance as a ring announcer when they had her come in, and told me they would be using her more," he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
It will be interesting to see what's next for the former WWE ring announcer in the Tony Khan-led company.
