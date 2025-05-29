Major update on Mariah May's current status with AEW amid absence revealed - Reports

Mariah May has been absent from AEW TV for a while. New potential details have come to light regarding her status in the company.

May burst onto the AEW scene in emphatic fashion. Months after signing with the promotion, she captured the AEW Women's World Championship. She held the title for 174 days before losing it to Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. The two faced each other again with the gold on the line at Revolution 2025, and The Glamour lost. Since then, she has not been seen on television.

Amid her absence, there have been reports that she will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion once her contract expires later this year. There is also speculation that she is headed to WWE after she is done with All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked how the AEW roster felt about Mariah possibly leaving the company after Tony Khan spent a lot of time pushing her. Sapp replied that he had not heard anything positive about her current status. However, he did hear from people that they were surprised May only had a two-year contract with the promotion.

People within the industry feel that May's rumored plan to exit the Tony Khan-led company is a business move.

Mariah May unlikely to join WWE in time for Evolution 2

WWE Evolution was the company's first all-female premium live event, which took place in 2018. In the past few years, there was much speculation about the show making its return. Finally, the Stamford-based promotion confirmed that Evolution 2 will take place on July 13, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

There is a lot of chatter about potential returns and debuts for the show. On WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the wrestling insider recently said that May was not expected to debut at WWE Evolution since she would still be under contract with AEW at the time of the show.

"I knew we were gonna get that one. No, July 13th, I think it's too soon. Don't believe her contract will officially be up by then. Don't believe she'll be signed, if she's coming, don't believe it'll be happening before Evolution, so no," WrestleVotes said. [From 10:37 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether Mariah May will make her WWE debut this year.

