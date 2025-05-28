Current AEW star unlikely to join WWE in time for Evolution 2 (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced a power-packed weekend in July, filled with pro wrestling festivities, set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia. The company confirmed the return of the long-awaited PLE, WWE Evolution. Rumors about the show’s return had been growing, and those rumors are now confirmed.
Evolution was the company's first all-female pay-per-view event, which took place in 2018. It is now returning for a second time on July 13, 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the night after it hosts Saturday Night's Main Event, and there is a lot of buzz surrounding potential returns and debuts. One name linked to a potential debut is current AEW star Mariah May.
Speaking about her potential debut at Evolution 2025 during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes claimed that it's unlikely that Mariah May can join in time for the event since she is still contracted to AEW.
"I knew we were gonna get that one. No, July 13th, I think it's too soon. Don't believe her contract will officially be up by then. Don't believe she'll be signed, if she's coming, don't believe it'll be happening before Evolution, so no," he said. [From 10:37 onwards]
The former AEW Women's World Champion's stock has grown massively over the last year, ever since she first aligned with Toni Storm. She has been absent from AEW television since Revolution, where she lost a rematch for the Women's World Title in a "Hollywood Ending" Falls Count Anywhere match. With her contract expiring this summer, rumors of her joining WWE keep gathering pace.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.