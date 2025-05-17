Mariah May drops a cryptic tease amid rumors of a WWE move

Mariah May has continued her string of cryptic posts and teases amid speculation about her future in the industry. This comes at a time when she has been linked to a potential move to WWE.

The Glamour has not been seen since her Hollywood Ending match against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution more than two months ago. She is in her contract year, but there is still confusion regarding when this comes to an end and makes her a free agent.

On X/Twitter, Mariah recently posted a clip of one of her entrances as the AEW Women's World Champion. This was back in December at Winter is Coming when she took on her former best friend and tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, with the title on the line. This was also the same night when Toni Storm made her return, shocking her rival.

Coincidentally, Shirakawa competed in her first match as an official member of the AEW roster a few days ago on Dynamite and ended up pinning Storm in an eliminator match, earning herself a title shot at Double or Nothing.

Mariah May may not return to AEW anytime soon

On a recent edition of Dynamite, the commentary desk brushed up on the history between Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, as they fought for the AEW Women's World Title at Forbidden Door last year. But they did not make any mention of the person who tied them together, Mariah May.

She has since then taken to Instagram and posted a very interesting cryptic message. She spoke about her finally being let out of her cage, another potential hint at her making a move, and spreading her wings.

"finally someone let me out of my cage," wrote May.

Only time will tell what's next for Mariah in the industry, as there are still a few months till her contract expires. But AEW could pull off an interesting move and have her make a shocking appearance before then.

Fans should stay tuned for new developments.

