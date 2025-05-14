2-time Divas Champion expected to be a part of WWE Evolution 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Evolution was an all-female premium live event that debuted in 2018. It became the first-ever WWE show to consist of only women's matches. The first and only iteration of the event featured a packed card, including Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella.

With reports circulating online that WWE Evolution II is set to take place this year, two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella is rumored to return for the show. Fans have been waiting eagerly for Nikki's comeback ever since she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Discussing her potential return on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter confirmed that one-half of the Bella Twins would indeed make a comeback.

''She is returning but I don't have a timetable on that,'' Apter said.

WrestleVotes agreed with Bill Apter's statement and indicated that the former Divas Champion would be at WWE Evolution 2025. Apter chimed in, stating that it was a great call to expect Nikki at Evolution.

"I'd be stunned if she wasn't a part of this Evolution show," he said.

While WWE has yet to officially announce Evolution 2025, the show will likely return later this year. Nikki Bella headlined the first edition of the event, and it would be poetic to see her return for the rumored second installment.

