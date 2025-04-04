4 Things Nikki Bella could do at WWE Evolution II

Major WWE news was recently reported. After weeks of speculation, Evolution appears to be making a comeback. The show is also set to take place relatively soon, as it is apparently scheduled for July.

For those unaware, Evolution has been a one-off premium live event in 2018. The theme of the show is that the card is filled with exclusively female competitors to celebrate the company's ongoing Women's Evolution campaign.

One star who is seemingly going to appear at the event is Nikki Bella. She recently alluded to a mysterious opportunity in July that she can't comment on yet, and fans naturally assume that means Evolution. Of course, neither she nor World Wrestling Entertainment have confirmed this.

Still, Nikki's appearance at Evolution II is a big deal. At one point, she was rumored to be in talks with AEW, but now she's back with her home promotion. This raises the question of what Nikki might do at Evolution. This article will look at a few things the Hall of Famer could do at the rumored PLE.

#4. She could host the event

WWE began using hosts for WrestleMania quite a long time ago. Sometimes, the hosts are active wrestlers. At other times, they can be retired legends or even celebrities such as Snoop Dogg.

The Bella Twins are no strangers to hosting. Nikki has hosted events for WWE and other programs on various television shows. She is well-versed in the role, and there's a chance that this is how she's been utilized.

If Nikki doesn't have a big match lined up, she could be the host for Evolution II. This could lead to a handful of appearances and potentially even one-night General Manager authority, allowing her to make a big-time match or add a last-minute stipulation.

#3. Nikki Bella could battle Rhea Ripley

WWE has many big stars in the women's division. Performers such as Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and IYO SKY are on top of the industry. Still, there is one name above all of the others.

WWE's most popular female performer, and arguably the most popular star of any gender, is Rhea Ripley. Despite not being the world champion, she is undoubtedly the top star of the promotion. Fans adore her, and she is always the topic of conversation.

The biggest possible match for Nikki Bella at the upcoming PLE would be against Rhea. As a result, this could be what Triple H books for Evolution II. It is a generational clash, but also one that would be pretty interesting. Can Nikki hang with the bruising Ripley?

#2. She could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Brie

Nikki Bella has had great success as a singles competitor in WWE. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, Divas Champion, and beyond. She has been part of major moments at WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble.

That said, Nikki is and perhaps will forever be best known as one-half of the Bella Twins. She and her twin sister, Brie Bella, came up together, and fans associate them as a duo.

Unfortunately, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles didn't exist when they were active as a team. However, the two could team up at Evolution to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez or whoever happens to hold the gold by the time Evolution II comes around.

#1. Nikki could challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship

Chelsea Green is a Canadian star who was hired, fired, and re-hired by WWE. Despite numerous ups and downs, including injuries, Chelsea's latest run has been fantastic.

Not only is Green highly entertaining, but she is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and the reigning and first-ever Women's United States Champion. The belt debuted in December when Chelsea beat Michin in the finals of a tournament to capture the brand-new championship.

Due to the belt being so new, Nikki Bella has never been able to challenge for it. This could be enticing for the Hall of Famer. Additionally, Chelsea prides herself on being a modern-age Diva. Who better to challenge Green at Evolution than a former Divas Champion? The story just works.

