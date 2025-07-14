Major update on MJF's real-life girlfriend's AEW contract - Reports

MJF's real-life girlfriend has been working with AEW for some time. New details have come to light regarding her contract status with the company.

Alicia Atout first made her official AEW debut at the company's inaugural Double or Nothing event as a backstage correspondent. After spending some time away from the Jacksonville-based promotion, she returned to the company in 2024. Atout has come into the limelight in recent months for being the real-life girlfriend of MJF. She is also involved in other projects and ventures outside AEW, and recently launched her own Big Cartel store and is taking bookings.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A, a fan asked if the AEW name was still under contract with the company. Sean Ross Sapp replied that Alicia Atout was still under contract with Tony Khan's company and was seen at several shows.

MJF broke his silence after winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In

AEW All In was a grand success for the company. The pay-per-view showcased several incredible and high-stakes matches. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the show was the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, where the winner would receive a guaranteed World Title shot in the future.

Several of the company's top stars were involved in the match. Maxwell Jacob Friedman walked into the match as one of the favorites to win, and he managed to emerge victorious in the end. With this win, Maxwell has managed to find himself back in the World Title picture and poses a great threat to Hangman Adam Page.

Following this win, the Salt of the Earth took to social media to say that nice guys finish last.

"Nice guys finish last."

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see when MJF chooses to cash in this contract for the World Title.

