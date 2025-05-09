Major update on recently released 37-year old WWE's star future - Reports

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the latest roster shake-up coming out of WrestleMania 41. The rest of the wrestling world continues to speculate on how these releases may impact AEW, the indies, and the international scene, but now there's been an inside update on one major name fans hope to see outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Dakota Kai was among the departures that shocked fans the most, along with Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler. A fan-favorite as heel or babyface, Kai most recently worked on RAW as a member of Damage CTRL. Her release was seen as a big surprise internally, and it's been reported by The Wrestling Observer that Kai's age was part of the reason why she was cut as she just turned 37 on May 6.

Ad

Trending

The Captain of Team Kick is expected to sign with Tony Khan, according to multiple WWE sources. The Wrestling Observer added that Kai was almost unanimously praised, and many people within the company believe AEW should sign her as she's a top in-ring talent, she already has a name, and fans will know her right away.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

At least one WWE source expects Kai to join AEW, and believes she will provide a boost to the Jacksonville-based promotion's roster. However, The Observer points to a potential issue as Kai talked with AEW and Stardom when she was released from WWE the first time in April 2022, while still with NXT after talk of not renewing her contract. Triple H signed Kai and IYO SKY when he gained power, preventing SKY from returning to Stardom. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan feels about those negotiations now.

Ad

Sources in WWE noted that Kai still had some use on the main roster, but was never going to make it to the top with names like Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair.

While she could have worked with Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan, who are also seen as top talents, it would have only been short-term. Any future in WWE likely would have consisted of putting over talents like Giulia and Roxanne Perez. However, the belief is that long-term, Kai was being paid too much to just lose to rising stars.

Ad

AEW star wants ex-WWE Superstars to join the company

The wrestling world is speculating on potential AEW hires from the latest round of World Wrestling Entertainment releases.

Thunder Rosa noted on Busted Open Radio that she wants to see Shayna Baszler join AEW as she's always been a fan. Rosa praised Baszler for her promo work and experience. She was then asked about Kai.

Ad

"That's another one, absolutely. Yes," Thunder Rosa said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Rosa has never wrestled Kai or Baszler. She noted that Baszler would add a lot to the mix, especially when it comes to adding more women to the men's division stables.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More