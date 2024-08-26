  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jamie Hayter
  • Major update regarding Jamie Hayter's AEW return; nixed plans at All In disclosed - Reports

Major update regarding Jamie Hayter's AEW return; nixed plans at All In disclosed - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 26, 2024 09:45 GMT
Jamie Hayter AEW All IN
Jamie Hayter at AEW All In 2024 (Source-AEW X Official)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter made her long-awaited return at AEW All In 2024. Latest reports have come to the fore about her return and nixed plans surrounding the star.

Jamie Hayter made her blockbuster return with a massive pop in her home country by interrupting Saraya during the All In 2024 pre-show. She also took out both Saraya and Harley Cameron before leaving. The former Women's Champion is finally back after her last appearance was at Double or Nothing 2023.

Meanwhile, more updates have emerged regarding Jamie's return. According to the latest report by Fightful Select, Hayter was injured even before dropping her AEW Women's World Title at Double or Nothing in May last year. Furthermore, her return became a possibility even more in the past few months before eventually showing up at All In.

also-read-trending Trending

The report also stated that Hayter was at Collision last Saturday to meet Tony Khan. Moreover, there was an idea of what she'd be doing upon her return to All In, but it was not finalized until this past week. The report concluded revealing that Jamie is medically cleared for in-ring competition and a squash match was considered for her return at All In as well.

What Jamie Hayter said after her return at AEW All In

Following her blockbuster return during the AEW All In Zero Hour, Jamie Hayter was asked backstage what she has to say regarding her return. In an exclusive backstage promo, Hayter stated the following:

"Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me, how's that?"

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the former AEW Women's World Champion upon her blockbuster return. The star looks set to be in a heated feud with Saraya.

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी