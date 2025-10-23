Major update on Swerve Strickland's future after disappearing from AEW - Reports

Swerve Strickland has been a prime attraction for AEW for a long time. During his time on the bench, a major update has surfaced after his disappearance from their television programming.The former AEW World Champion was last seen competing in a captivating showdown against Kazuchika Okada at the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The match was contested for The Rainmaker's Unified Championship. Despite a spectacular performance against a top star like Okada, Strickland failed to win the title at the event.Following that, he underwent surgery for an alleged meniscus injury he had been dealing with for a long time. Most recently, Strickland was reportedly backstage for a recent Dynamite show; however, it was stated that he was visiting and still not ready for an in-ring comeback.However, another report by Fightful Select has surfaced, hinting at his status. According to them, All Elite Wrestling hopes that Swerve Strickland will be healthy to return to the squared circle this winter, barring any setbacks.AEW President &amp; CEO Tony Khan gave his take on Swerve Strickland's returnSwerve Strickland on the sidelines has been a huge setback for Tony Khan's AEW roster. However, the All Elite Wrestling CEO gave a positive update regarding his return. Based on his conversations, Khan revealed that Strickland is recovering at a good pace and could return sooner rather than later.&quot;With Swerve [Strickland], it’s a shorter timetable. I can’t say exactly when because I’m not a doctor and I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but based on the conversations I’ve had, even today, I think he’s on a good pace and Swerve [will be back] sooner rather than later,&quot; Tony revealed.With the former NXT North American Champion expected to be back soon, it will surely be a loud pop when the time comes eventually.