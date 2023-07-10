Many wrestlers were "p*ssed off" backstage about female WWE Superstars headlining RAW in 2004 - Reports

In a groundbreaking moment for WWE, Trish Stratus and Lita shattered barriers as they headlined an episode of RAW back on December 6, 2004. However, recent revelations from Jim Ross suggest that not everyone backstage was seemingly thrilled about the decision.

Trish Stratus and Lita main eventing WWE RAW was a significant step forward in women's wrestling and catapulted the stars to the same level as the men in the promotion. Fans were thrilled about the decision as the two Hall of Famers were immensely popular at the time. But as it turns out, some eyebrows may have been raised by their male counterparts.

During a segment on the Grilling JR podcast, veteran commentator Jim Ross shed light on the significance of that historic night and revealed that there were some disgruntled male wrestlers in the backstage area. Ross described their reaction as "p*ssed."

"They were the first females to main event Raw, which I thought was great. That's a lot bigger deal even today than people give it credit for. Many pi*sed-off wrestlers with testicles. What the hell is going on here? They [Lita and Stratus] deserved the opportunity, and they delivered," Ross said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Jim Ross thinks the two Hall of Famers weren't on "top" of anybody's list

Jim Ross recently highlighted the overlooked significance of Trish Stratus and Lita's impact on women's wrestling nearly two decades ago.

Discussing Rhea Ripley's rise to stardom on the same episode, Ross emphasized that both Stratus and Lita were not initially considered top prospects but were signed by WWE during his tenure.

"Rhea Ripley is a big star... They [Trish Stratus and Lita] weren't on top of anybody's list, they weren't five-star prospects, and they had not become superstars in the indies. I met them [at] different times and places when I was EVP of [WWE] Talent Relations, and we brought them in, and the rest is history," Ross said.

Ross also expressed hope for the continued progress of women's wrestling in promotions like AEW.

