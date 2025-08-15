Massive AEW contract status on Hook amid absence - Reports

AEW star Hook had a tough 2025. After being part of The Opps, he was sidelined for most of the year. He suffered a concussion in April and has been out of in-ring action since then. Despite being injured, he made a one-time appearance at the 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view during the Anarchy in the Arena match, where he helped his stablemates.

From that event, the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't mention the former FTW Champion on TV much. Powerhouse Hobbs replaced him in The Opps, and the former is currently holding the AEW World Trios Championship. On the recent edition of Dynamite, AEW aired a vignette teasing his return to the promotion. Fans are excited to see the star get back in action.

Along with his return, another good news about Hook has been making the rounds on social media. According to Fightful, he has signed a multi-year deal with the company, reportedly during his recovery period.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW .@730hook 👀 Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp; HBO Max

Wrestling veteran praises AEW star Hook

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has made a huge impact in the promotion in his first couple of years.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that Hook is a great athlete as well as has the 'cool factor.'

"I'm a little biased but I always liked Taz's kid. There's a reason. He's yet to fill out but there are two reasons why I like him. Number one bro, I remember when he was growing up. This kid was like an all world lacrosse player. So he's an athlete. But here is another thing, the thing that wrestling badly needs. That kid has got the 'cool factor.' That kid looks cool. And bro that's the kind of cool that would attract guys and gals. I know he needs to get a lot bigger but I see a lot of potential," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Hook steps foot in the squared circle.

