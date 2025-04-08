Massive AEW update post Dynasty - Reports

A massive AEW update has been released just one day after the end of the Dynasty pay-per-view. Dynasty was a huge show and a great success.

The Young Bucks appeared in the main event of Dynasty and helped Jon Moxley defeat Swerve Strickland in what was a massive result. Additionally, Adam Cole became the new TNT Champion, and fans also witnessed FTR turn against Adam Copeland to fully turn heel.

With all that took place, the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision shows are going to be jam-packed and fast-paced. It has now been revealed that an upcoming Collision show will be slightly different.

According to the TNT schedule, the April 26 episode of the Saturday night show will not be the usual two-hour show. Instead, it will be a three-hour show. This is going to be interesting given the recent developments with regards to various storylines and what may unfold next.

Tomohiro Ishii made his return on AEW Collision

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Tomohiro Ishii made a surprise return to team up with Powerhouse Hobbs and face Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family.

With his last appearance in the company coming in January during a match against Kazuchika Okada, Ishii did not show any ring rust and got his teeth into the match and displayed some impressive moves. However, towards the end, the duo of Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita proved to be a bit too much for the Japanese star.

Kyle Fletcher hit Ishii with a tombstone piledriver and then his other finisher to pick up the win and cause the Japanese star a minor setback. It will be interesting to see if and when he comes back and how he will deal with his loss.

