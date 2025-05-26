Massive free agent backstage at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 - Reports

It has just been reported that a major free agent was spotted backstage tonight at AEW Double or Nothing. The reason for this sudden appearance has not been disclosed.

Alex Hammerstone is known for his time with MLW, where he has remained for around four years. He had made appearances for TNA and WWE last year, and his contract with them ended in March 2025. He has also been a frequent competitor on the independent circuit.

Fightful Select has just reported that the 34-year-old was spotted backstage during tonight's pay-per-view. The reasons for his visit, or whether he is involved with AEW, were not revealed. He has yet to compete in any match for the company.

Alex Hammerstone has often teased appearances for the company but has teased a reunion with one of its biggest stars, MJF. The two used to be in a faction during their time in MLW called The Dynasty. A reunion could be in the works should Hammerstone decide to sign with the company.

Fans should stay tuned to tonight's show and all succeeding shows to find out whether this free agent could be brought into the company, and in what capacity he'll be involved.

