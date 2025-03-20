Massive free agent teases AEW debut to reunite with MJF after 5 years

MJF lost to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 9. He's had a rough couple of weeks dealing with his loss. He addressed his defeat in last week's edition of Dynamite. Midway through his promo, MVP confronted him. The Hurt Syndicate member gave him a card and offered him a partnership deal. But he rejected it.

In a backstage interview on this week's edition of AEW's flagship show, The Wolf of Wrestling claimed that despite losing at Revolution, he's still the best and surely deserves a shot at the AEW World Championship. At the end of his promo, he hinted at accepting MVP's offer and said he'd have a definite answer by next week.

The Salt of the Earth's former teammate, Alexander Hammerstone, reacted to his promo on X (fka Twitter), teasing his AEW debut and hinting at reuniting with MJF after more than five years. They were part of the Dynasty faction in Major League Wrestling.

"Hmm," Alex's reaction to Maxwell's backstage promo.

Alex is currently a free agent. He left TNA on March 7, 2025, after his contract expired. He's best known for his tenure in Major League Wrestling and also made appearances on WWE's NXT brand.

MJF mentioned Darby Allin in his backstage promo

During his backstage promo on this week's Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman mentioned he wants to win the gold again. He brought up Darby Allin while examining competition for the AEW World Title.

He said that he'd already beaten the face-painted star in the past, and he was probably stuck or dead somewhere on a mountain. Allin took a hiatus last year because he wanted to fulfill his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest.

MJF also mentioned two of the top stars in AEW, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, saying that he's outdone both of them. Lastly, he named "Hangman" Adam Page and stated that he's better than him despite his loss at the Revolution PPV.

