Massive news on Mariah May's AEW status just before Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

Mariah May has recently been the topic of discussion in AEW, owing to rumors about her potentially jumping ship to WWE. However, a recent report could put these speculations to rest for the time being.

May has been one of the primary stars to watch out for in the Jacksonville-based promotion over the past year, rising through the ranks in stellar fashion since she joined the active scene. Her rivalry with Toni Storm laid the foundation of one of the most interesting storylines in recent memory, with the two of them putting on some exceptional performances.

After their feud ended, May's contract has been an object of speculation for fans. The latest report from Fightful Select regarding her situation claims that she is still under contract with AEW, which may lead to her reappearing on the company's programming soon.

Mariah May is certainly one of the most interesting stars to watch in the women's division of AEW, despite the roster being filled to the brim with talented names. Given the fact that she is no longer the champion, May could return to make a bid for the Women's World Championship against Toni Storm again to restart their feud.

As for now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for her.

