Massive rumor killer on AEW's interest in signing former World Champion

AEW's massive roster continues to get more and more additions, despite receiving criticism. Many fans clamor for the biggest names from promotions like NJPW to jump over, but according to Fightful Select, this former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will likely not jump over anytime soon.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door exposed many American fans to some of the top stars that reside in Japan. While most hardcore wrestling fans already recognize most of the talent, the pay-per-view has pulled many fans into a far more expansive wrestling world.

According to Fightful Select, rumors of Tony Khan having talks with Jay White are incorrect. After speaking to the star himself, The Switchblade claimed that not only was this false, but rumors that his contract would expire only in 2025 were also false.

An earlier report on Jay White's contract suggested that there isn't much time left on his deal, but a definite date is yet to be reported. Despite this, many fans online believe that The Switchblade will make his way to All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later.

While AEW has not reached out to Jay White recently, Tony Khan was reportedly interested in him before creating the promotion

Tony Khan's aspirations to form All Elite Wrestling initially included a few names that have not made their way into the promotions. Notably, Khan held a meeting with CM Punk back in 2018, where the veteran turned down his proposal to start AEW with him.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan approached Jay White back in 2018.

"In 2018, White was asked his contract status since he was a guy that there was interest in, since he was very good and people in All Elite Wrestling worked with him in New Japan and ROH." (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

How much different could the landscape of the promotion have been if Jay White was one of the originals in All Elite Wrestling? Since the details of his NJPW contract status seem to be a well-kept secret, fans might have to be very patient to see The Switchblade make his home in the United States.

