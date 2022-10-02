Massive speculation on CM Punk's AEW future following interesting observation on Dynamite this week

It looks like CM Punk was heavily missed by fans as an interesting development happened backstage during a live AEW Dynamite event this week.

Punk has been gone for almost a month now since the All Out event where he won the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley. However, controversy ensued at the post-show media scrum when he went on a tirade and got into a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

The Elite (Omega and Jacksons) were suspended afterward while Punk suffered an arm injury (torn triceps) during his world title bout with Moxley. Moreover, The Second City Saint's future in AEW was allegedly in jeopardy as rumors of a contract buyout surfaced, but President Tony Khan kept himself mum on the situation.

A recent Reddit post contained a fascinating situation wherein Punk's merchandise was still being sold last Wednesday on Dynamite at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia as people lined up.

The merchandise attendant was even spotted wearing the former AEW World Champion's shirt as well.

Craig (Dirtsheets.net) @DirtSheetsCraig CM Punk merch is still being sold weekly at Dynamite shows and if there was ever going to be a suggestion he was getting fired, they certainly would not be rushing to let him cash in - CM Punk merch is still being sold weekly at Dynamite shows and if there was ever going to be a suggestion he was getting fired, they certainly would not be rushing to let him cash in - https://t.co/VmSXxk78UV

It would be interesting to see if that recent development would be a turning point in Punk's whirlwind future in All Elite Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the actions of former AEW World Champion CM Punk

During an appearance on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Rob Van Dam thought that CM Punk's fiery remarks at the AEW All Out media scrum were just a product of his ego and that it was good for business.

The WWE legend, however, added that Punk's comments might elicit a different interpretation from other wrestlers, especially those who are not marquee names.

"I think there’s a good chance that CM Punk just from feeling his energy, probably has as big of an ego as anybody that I’ve interacted with in the business. It's great, those are the guys that get ahead, are the guys that really believes in themselves but then at the same time it’s really hard for me as another guy in the locker room or whatever. So it’s always hard for me to take that energy when I think they believe themselves too much."

Where Is CMPunk @gonecmpunk Day 25 since CM Punk was stripped of the title and taken off TV. Day 25 since CM Punk was stripped of the title and taken off TV. https://t.co/4D2N0eUlUB

Time will only tell if Punk decides to sort out his issues in the promotion and eventually makes a return or if he will completely leave the company for good.

