Massive speculation on Cody Rhodes recently leaving the door open to return to AEW

Cody Rhodes' AEW departure might have happened a year ago, but to many fans, the wounds of his loss still haven't healed. According to Dave Meltzer, however, Rhodes might not be done with the promotion yet.

AEW's Brawl Out Incident drew a lot of attention to the promotion for all the wrong reasons, and divided the fanbase between CM Punk and The Elite. During a recent interview, Cody Rhodes commented on the situation but notably didn't take sides between the two parties involved.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that Cody Rhodes was likely careful with his words because he isn't sure that he'll stay with WWE forever.

"Plus, who knows if Punk will wind up in WWE or the Young Bucks & Omega will wind up in WWE, or he’ll get a great offer to return to AEW when his WWE deal is up (thinking ahead now that’s the biggest thing as given where he is now, his next deal should be worth far more than this deal)," Meltzer wrote.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



Now he’s main eventing wrestlemania 39. Happy 1 year to Cody Rhodes officially departing AEW.Now he’s main eventing wrestlemania 39. Happy 1 year to Cody Rhodes officially departing AEW. Now he’s main eventing wrestlemania 39. 🔥 https://t.co/kif98H6FtG

While Cody Rhodes was nowhere near the Brawl Out Incident, he recently claimed that one of his Nightmare Factory students was responsible for breaking up the tussle between the two parties.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Unlike some fans online, Matt Hardy believes that Cody Rhodes' jump to WWE was good for business

Cody Rhodes might be a world championship contender today, but about a year ago, he was on the receiving end of resounding boos in AEW. Despite fan reactions to him, Cody refused to turn heel and instead threw his lot in with WWE.

Z @zlife1999 The crowd can never boo Cody Rhodes. 🙄 The crowd can never boo Cody Rhodes. 🙄 https://t.co/qgNbvpDwyN

During an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former TNA World Champion claimed that he's proud of Rhodes' decision to leave AEW.

"I was very proud of him. I thought Cody killed it when he first came into the WWE, I think him leaving AEW and going to WWE – the first major jump from AEW to WWE – I think it’s good for business. I think it’s good for interest, I think it’s good for wrestling fans." [04:48 onward]

It remains to be seen if Cody's run with WWE will end up paying off or not, but considering that he's set to headline WrestleMania, he might just have made the better decision for now.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes