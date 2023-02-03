Matt Hardy details how he felt about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE last year

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW and his subsequent WWE return at last year's WrestleMania was one of the most unprecedented moves in the industry last year. Matt Hardy, who signed with AEW in 2020, recently spoke on Rhodes' departure and how it made him feel.

During 2021, Cody Rhodes was on the receiving end of a ton of fan backlash, but despite the audience's attitude change, many believed he would stay in AEW and simply turn heel.

During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran gave his honest opinion on The American Nightmare's jump to WWE.

"I was very proud of him. I thought Cody killed it when he first came into the WWE, I think him leaving AEW and going to WWE – the first major jump from AEW to WWE – I think it’s good for business. I think it’s good for interest, I think it’s good for wrestling fans." (04:48 onward).

Bolt @bolt5050 Cody Rhodes' return at Wrestlemania is my favourite WWE moment so far in 2022



Cody Rhodes' return at Wrestlemania is my favourite WWE moment so far in 2022 https://t.co/WEoYNZQryF

Arn Anderson recently spoke on his return to pro wrestling and signing with AEW, as well claiming that Cody Rhodes was one of the biggest reasons he returned.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed exactly what happened for him to originally decide to leave WWE years ago

Being related to the late great Dusty Rhodes and having Goldust as an older brother should arguably have provided Cody with a ticket to the top in WWE. Unfortunately, before departing from the promotion, Cody Rhodes had one of the worst-received runs in the promotion as Stardust.

During an interview with Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE , The American Nightmare recalled being overwhelmed by the expectations placed on him.

"Stardust is the reason I left. I was with WWE since I was 19 and was kind of a very much a legacy hire. The tricky thing being second or third generation once the doors open once you got that special treatment here, now your expectations are through the roof. I wasn’t ready for those expectations." (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Cody Rhodes is far from his days as Stardust and with his guaranteed shot against Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, he has a very real chance of capturing the WWE World Championship.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 1280 votes