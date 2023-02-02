Cody Rhodes details his past frustrations with WWE

Despite now working as one of WWE's biggest stars, Cody Rhodes' initial run in the company was not entirely rewarding.

In 2016, the son of Dusty Rhodes decided to leave the company after working there for nearly a decade. During the final days of his previous stint, he portrayed the eccentric Stardust persona, a parody of his brother's popular Attitude Era character Goldust.

During a recent interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, Rhodes explained why he chose to leave WWE in 2016.

"Stardust is the reason I left. So it really the story was I was with WWE since I was 19 and was kind of a very much a legacy hire. They knew he was Dusty’s son and that opened the door for me. And then the tricky thing being second or third generation once the doors open once you got that special treatment here, now your expectations are through the roof. I wasn’t ready for those expectations, slow learner all that." H/T (Inside The Ropes)

Check out the full interview below:

Since returning to WWE last year, Rhodes has been riding high on momentum. This past weekend, he picked up arguably the biggest win of his career as he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The victory ensured him a world championship match at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer on Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania 39

Following his win on Saturday, The American Nightmare will now face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Having returned after seven months due to a severe pectoral injury, Rhodes' fitness was recently questioned by WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine.

"I'm still doubting that Cody is 100% ready for Roman Reigns. We still got some for WrestleMania for Cody to get back into action. But he needs in-ring, actual in-ring work before he could defeat The Head of the Table." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly set to face a huge challenge at WrestleMania 39 in April, as Roman Reigns has been world champion for an astonishing 886 days and counting.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

