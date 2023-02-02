37-year-old may not be "100%" ready to face Roman Reigns, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently discussed Cody Rhodes winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and then challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The American Nightmare was the number 30th entrant in the Rumble match last Saturday, where he was welcomed with a massive pop from the Philadelphia fans. He eliminated the likes of Braun Strownman, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio, and eventually, Gunther to seal his ticket for WrestleMania 39.

On the following night of WWE RAW, Cody made it known he would challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Universal Title at The Grandest Stages of Them All. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Max Davis, Bill Apter discussed Cody Rhodes's win in detail.

The veteran journalist praised the 37-year-old for proving himself worthy of winning the match despite being a part of it only for close to 15 minutes.

"Well, a lot of people knew Cody Rhodes was coming back to the Royal Rumble. But a lot of fans are upset Cody came out at that number, and that didn't have a whole ring to clear. However, to show what great shape he was back in, he went many, many minutes against Gunther, who put on an incredible, incredible performance, but Cody showed that he's ripe and ready," said Bill Apter

Furthermore, Apter also pointed out how Cody struggled before putting away Finn Balor in the main event of this week's WWE RAW. Bill Apter added he wondered if The American Nightmare was "100%" ready to take on Roman Reigns. He feels Cody needed some more time in the ring before WrestleMania 39.

"Then, on Monday Night RAW against Finn Balor, Cody took a hell of a beating before he put Balor away, so I'm still doubting that Cody is 100% ready for Roman Reigns. We still got some for WrestleMania for Cody to get back into action. But he needs in-ring, actual in-ring work before he could defeat The Head of the Table," added Bill Apter (11:27 - 12:35)

Teddy Long thinks Cody Rhodes is ready for Roman Reigns

The former WWE SmackDown GM feels it's natural for opponents to target one's weakened body parts during a match. Teddy Long thinks Cody's struggles in the ring weren't a cause for worry and that he would be prepared to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

"Well, Cody Rhodes is smart. He understands all that's gonna happen to him with whoever he steps inside the ring with but that's what guys naturally do. Go for the body part that is weak, maybe he'll submit or maybe you could keep in weak during the match and there's a possibility of beating the guy. So, I think Cody is gonna prepare himself for all that, just glad to see him back," said Teddy Long (12:55 - 13:20)

Considering there are still close to two months for WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say The American Nightmare could find his groove back by then.

