Massive speculation on Samantha Irvin's future after WWE exit

It seems that Samantha Irvin's potential return to wrestling may become a reality soon. She has not been seen in the industry since she departed WWE back in October last year.

Irvin spent roughly two years as a ring announcer in the Stamford-based promotion. She soon became a fan favorite, as the WWE Universe fans enjoyed and appreciated her work on the mic. However, following her departure, she has yet to make a return to the wrestling world, as she has pursued other endeavors of hers, including music.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp spoke about Samantha Irvin possibly joining AEW in the future. He mentioned how she has been welcomed within the company, and there would be no reason for them not to sign her. Sapp also brought up how, with the company only briefly working with JoJo Offerman, she could come in.

“I find it hard to believe she wouldn’t. She is well liked in the industry, and I’ve always been told that she’s a welcome presence at AEW. Originally, AEW was anticipating doing more work with JoJo Offerman, but that didn’t happen for some reason.” [H/T - RSN]

She could also come in, seeing as her husband Ricochet is with the company and is thriving in his new role.

Samantha Irvin has a collaboration with a top AEW star

Last month, Swerve Strickland revealed that he has a music project with the former WWE personality that was set to release later on in the year. He took to X/Twitter to make the official announcement, as they are set to release a song titled What it's made of.

This unexpected duo was also seen together during an Instagram Live from Swerve at the time, as they were seen working in a studio and teasing parts of their upcoming release.

"'What it's made of' feat. @SamanthaTheBomb & @MusiqSoulchild. Coming to you later this year," he wrote.

Samantha Irvin signing with AEW will be a good move for them, as her reputation as a ring announcer speaks for itself. She would be an interesting third option to Justin Roberts and Arkady Aura, who currently handle announcing duties.

