  Massive speculation on Samantha Irvin's future after WWE exit

Massive speculation on Samantha Irvin's future after WWE exit

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 28, 2025 03:06 GMT
Samantha Irvin is a former WWE ring announcer
Samantha Irvin is a former WWE ring announcer [Photo: Samantha's Instagram account]

It seems that Samantha Irvin's potential return to wrestling may become a reality soon. She has not been seen in the industry since she departed WWE back in October last year.

Irvin spent roughly two years as a ring announcer in the Stamford-based promotion. She soon became a fan favorite, as the WWE Universe fans enjoyed and appreciated her work on the mic. However, following her departure, she has yet to make a return to the wrestling world, as she has pursued other endeavors of hers, including music.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp spoke about Samantha Irvin possibly joining AEW in the future. He mentioned how she has been welcomed within the company, and there would be no reason for them not to sign her. Sapp also brought up how, with the company only briefly working with JoJo Offerman, she could come in.

“I find it hard to believe she wouldn’t. She is well liked in the industry, and I’ve always been told that she’s a welcome presence at AEW. Originally, AEW was anticipating doing more work with JoJo Offerman, but that didn’t happen for some reason.” [H/T - RSN]

She could also come in, seeing as her husband Ricochet is with the company and is thriving in his new role.

Samantha Irvin has a collaboration with a top AEW star

Last month, Swerve Strickland revealed that he has a music project with the former WWE personality that was set to release later on in the year. He took to X/Twitter to make the official announcement, as they are set to release a song titled What it's made of.

This unexpected duo was also seen together during an Instagram Live from Swerve at the time, as they were seen working in a studio and teasing parts of their upcoming release.

"'What it's made of' feat. @SamanthaTheBomb & @MusiqSoulchild. Coming to you later this year," he wrote.

Samantha Irvin signing with AEW will be a good move for them, as her reputation as a ring announcer speaks for itself. She would be an interesting third option to Justin Roberts and Arkady Aura, who currently handle announcing duties.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
