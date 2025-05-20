Samantha Irvin set for new partnership with top AEW star, and it's not Ricochet

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has been officially announced for a blockbuster partnership with a top AEW star, and it's not her real-life husband, Ricochet. The duo got married in March 2025. While the One and Only continues to wreak havoc in AEW, Samantha left WWE last year to pursue other ventures.

Irvin has shown significant interest in the music industry and has managed to create several music videos. Recently, she teased a collaboration with Swerve Strickland, who also has significant experience in the field. On the former AEW World Champion's recent Instagram Live session, he gave a glimpse of their upcoming project.

Now, the Most Dangerous Man in AEW has taken to X to officially announce their collaboration.

""What it's made of" feat. @SamanthaTheBomb & @MusiqSoulchild. Coming to you later this year," he wrote.

Samantha Irvin reveals why she left WWE

Fans were shocked to learn that Samantha had left the global sports entertainment juggernaut in October 2024, as she was very beloved within the company.

While speaking with USA Today, the former WWE ring announcer claimed that she didn't get much time to pursue her singing career and therefore had to quit the company.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever," she said.

It remains to be seen if Samantha Irvin will be involved with AEW in the future.

