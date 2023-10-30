Massive speculation on whether AEW will sign Ronda Rousey after her WWE exit 

Following her departure from WWE, it was still unknown what Ronda Rousey's next move would be. Similar to other ex-WWE stars, many have wondered whether AEW would be a potential destination.

After her time as a MMA fighter, Rousey made the transition to professional wrestling. She spent almost five years with WWE, capturing several titles, including both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. After her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, she posted cryptic messages on her social media about her departing the promotion.

Recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave his take on whether Ronda Rousey to AEW was a possibility. He first spoke about whether she would be cost-effective for the promotion, saying how she may not be the same competitor that she was with WWE, and before that period.

"It’s funny, because man, I don’t know if she’s cost-effective for AEW. Because you know what she made with WWE? Everyone’s cost-effective with WWE, but with AEW, it’s like, the blooms off the rose. Yeah, people talk about her, and everything like that, but the blooms kind of off the rose. The novelty effect of Ronda Rousey as a wrestler, and it’s more and more years, it’s been years now since she fought, and she’s not the celebrity that she was when she was a fighter."

But in the end, Meltzer did not rule it out, saying that it indeed was possible, but if it were up to him, it was not a "needed" move. He mentioned that if Mercedes Mone joined AEW, it could be something they could pull off, but considering her last WWE run, he thought that she did not stand out to the fans as much.

“I wouldn’t like rule it out or anything, especially with all the people AEW does bring in… But it wouldn’t be a move that I would make now. I suppose if, like you get Mercedes [Mone], but I don’t know. I mean, Rhonda didn’t knock them dead on her last WWE run, but maybe a new fan base in a new place. But it’s also a different crowd that’s more into the wrestling, unless into the name.” [H/T InsidetheRopes]

Ronda Rousey shared the ring with two AEW stars in her first time back in a wrestling ring

For the first time since WWE SummerSlam back in August, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was seen in a wrestling ring. She was seen teaming up with her friend, Marina Shafir, to take on AEW stars Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick at the recent Lucha VaVoom's Area 51 event.

This was a surprise appearance, as many thought she would stop wrestling altogether after departing the Stamford-based promotion.

On Twitter, Taya Valkyrie shared a picture with Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir, even saying that they should run it back soon, as she also tagged AEW in the process.

There is a real possibility that Ronda Rousey could go to AEW, and with a friend in Marina Shafir on the roster, that could be enough pull for her and Tony Khan to strike a deal.

