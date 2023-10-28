Ronda Rousey is no longer with WWE after a shocking appearance during a wrestling event - Reports

Ronda Rousey dominated WWE for a while after her debut in the company, where she ended up main-eventing WrestleMania. However, it seems like the Baddest Woman on the Planet is likely done with the Stamford-based promotion.

Last night, a clip circulated where Ronda Rousey returned inside the squared circle. She teamed up with one of her best friends, Marina Shafir, to take out Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendric in a tag team match at Lucha VaVoom's Area 51 event in Los Angeles.

The surprising appearance shocked fans as many believed she retired from in-ring competition. Today, Ronda Rousey's profile was moved to the alumni section, hinting that she has left the promotion. Check it out:

While there is no official statement regarding her status with the promotion, a move to the alumni section has often marked the end of one's run for a while. It's likely that she's done with the promotion for now.

Ronda Rousey lost via submission during her final WWE match

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the promotion and surprised the fans when she won the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, Rousey's second run with the promotion didn't live up to expectations.

After a lackluster feud with Charlotte Flair, she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. She dropped the title to Liv Morgan and turned heel for the first time in her career before winning the title back at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has previously lost in WWE via pinfall, and no superstar came close to a submission victory over Ronda Rousey for nearly four years before her last feud in the promotion.

Earlier this year, Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey and left her to lose against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The two feuded over the summer, which was hinted as her last feud and match with the promotion.

The two former best friends competed in the MMA rules match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. In the end, Rousey suffered her only submission loss to Shayna Baszler in the promotion before leaving.

What are your thoughts on the Baddest Woman on the Planet's second run with the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

