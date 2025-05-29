Massive update on absent AEW star, hasn't wrestled on TV in 18 months - Reports

New details have come to light regarding the status of a major AEW star who hasn't wrestled on TV in 18 months.
Mercedes Martinez is one of the most well-known female wrestlers in the independent circuit. She has wrestled for almost every major wrestling promotion across the world. Martinez has been signed to All Elite Wrestling for the past few years. While she was a prominent feature on AEW TV initially, she has not competed for the promotion since December 2023, when she teamed with Diamante to face the team of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.
It was her last televised appearance, which took place eighteen months ago. Since then, she has competed on ROH a few times, with her last match taking place in April 2024. Given her absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans have been wondering about her status.
During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether Mercedes Martinez quietly retired from wrestling. He was also asked about Pat Buck, who has not been seen in a while. Sapp responded that Mercedes is still an active wrestler who competed at Shine recently. However, she has been wrestling less frequently and has had only a few matches in the last year. He noted that she is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He also reported that Pat Buck is still with the company in a backstage role.
Huge update on Mariah May's status amid AEW absence
Mariah May was a prominent feature on AEW TV when she first joined the company. However, after losing the Women's World Championship, she competed in a rematch for the title at Revolution 2025. Following this bout, Mariah had not been seen on TV, and there were reports that she was leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion once her contract expired.
During a recent edition of Fightful Select's weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked how the internal roster felt about Mariah's status with the company, given that AEW had invested so much time to push her as a top star. He reported that he had not heard anything positive about the former Women's World Champion. However, people were surprised that she only signed a two-year contract with the company. He further reported that wrestlers within the industry see her leaving the company as a business move.
It will be interesting to see if Mariah May will return to AEW before her contract expires.