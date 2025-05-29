Massive update on absent AEW star, hasn't wrestled on TV in 18 months - Reports

New details have come to light regarding the status of a major AEW star who hasn't wrestled on TV in 18 months.

Ad

Mercedes Martinez is one of the most well-known female wrestlers in the independent circuit. She has wrestled for almost every major wrestling promotion across the world. Martinez has been signed to All Elite Wrestling for the past few years. While she was a prominent feature on AEW TV initially, she has not competed for the promotion since December 2023, when she teamed with Diamante to face the team of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

Ad

Trending

It was her last televised appearance, which took place eighteen months ago. Since then, she has competed on ROH a few times, with her last match taking place in April 2024. Given her absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans have been wondering about her status.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether Mercedes Martinez quietly retired from wrestling. He was also asked about Pat Buck, who has not been seen in a while. Sapp responded that Mercedes is still an active wrestler who competed at Shine recently. However, she has been wrestling less frequently and has had only a few matches in the last year. He noted that she is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He also reported that Pat Buck is still with the company in a backstage role.

Ad

Ad

Huge update on Mariah May's status amid AEW absence

Mariah May was a prominent feature on AEW TV when she first joined the company. However, after losing the Women's World Championship, she competed in a rematch for the title at Revolution 2025. Following this bout, Mariah had not been seen on TV, and there were reports that she was leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion once her contract expired.

Ad

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked how the internal roster felt about Mariah's status with the company, given that AEW had invested so much time to push her as a top star. He reported that he had not heard anything positive about the former Women's World Champion. However, people were surprised that she only signed a two-year contract with the company. He further reported that wrestlers within the industry see her leaving the company as a business move.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Mariah May will return to AEW before her contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More