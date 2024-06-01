Massive update on when Jon Moxley's AEW contract expires - Reports

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley allegedly signed a lengthy contract extension with AEW in 2022. Recent reports have revealed some details about his contract.

Jon Moxley left the WWE in 2019 to sign with the Tony Khan-led AEW. Moxley's arrival changed the landscape of professional wrestling as he opened doors for other WWE stars to come to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Mox is a former three-time AEW World Champion and has contributed a lot to All Elite Wrestling for the last five years.

Speaking in a recent Q&A session on Fightful Select's podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Jon Moxley's current contract is set to expire in 2027.

“End of 2027,” [H/T: RingsideNews]

AEW star Jon Moxley loved wrestling in Japan during his time with the WWE

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and has been making big moves in Japan ever since he left the WWE in 2019. He signed with AEW in 2019, which also allowed him to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Dean Ambrose opened up about wrestling in front of a Japanese audience. The veteran revealed that he has always felt a connection with the Japanese fans and recalled wrestling at the Sumo Hall during his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

“I always looked forward to those shows in Japan when I wrestled for WWE. I’d feel a connection with the audience. I understood them. They understood me. Sumo Hall is one of my favorite buildings in the world. I have a particular attachment to that building. It’s a very distinct look, and it’s set up differently. Instantly, I immediately felt like I was in the right place. When I first walked into Ryogoku, it felt exactly where I was supposed to be. I was off to the races from there.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Jon Moxley is currently one of the top stars of All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he decides to return to the WWE, as the company is now under the leadership of Triple H.