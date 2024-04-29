Jon Moxley reveals one major thing he "looked forward" to during WWE run

Jon Moxley loves wrestling in Japan. Even during his tenure in WWE, he always looked forward to wrestling in the country.

The former Dean Ambrose wrestled in WWE for almost eight years. He left the promotion in 2019 and signed with Tony Khan's company. Along with that he also joined the NJPW roster.

Jon Moxley recently had an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During the interview, he revealed that he has always wanted to wrestle (even when he was in WWE) in front of Japanese audiences because he felt a connection with them.

“I always looked forward to those shows in Japan when I wrestled for WWE. I’d feel a connection with the audience. I understood them. They understood me.”

He then talked about wrestling in Sumo Hall where he defended the WWE Championship against Chris Jericho in 2016.

“Sumo Hall is one of my favorite buildings in the world. I have a particular attachment to that building. It’s a very distinct look, and it’s set up differently. Instantly, I immediately felt like I was in the right place. When I first walked into Ryogoku, it felt exactly where I was supposed to be. I was off to the races from there.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Jon Moxley discusses his legacy with The Shield

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley also discussed the success of his Shield brothers. He commented on the legacy of his old faction.

He said, "What they’ve done, it’s a really cool thing. We were nobodies. We came in with attitudes, and we pretty much said, 'We’re coming in, f**k you, and we’re taking this sh*t over.' The more time that passes, the more it becomes evident that we did exactly what we said we were going to do."

Expand Tweet

The Shield was formed in 2012 and was dibanded in 2014 after Seth Rollins betrayed his faction brothers to join The Authority. The group had subsequent reunions in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback