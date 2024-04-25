"We did exactly what we said we were going to do" - Jon Moxley comments on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley is one of the busiest men in wrestling, having competed for AEW, CMLL, and NJPW over the course of the last month. The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has found plenty of success in recent years, something he shares in common with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Rollins, and Reigns burst onto the scene as The Shield more than a decade ago. Although they've long since gone their separate ways, the three still share a bond – so much so that many fans expected Moxley to enter the fray in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Jon Moxley discussed his legacy with The Shield in a recent interview with Justin Barrasso on SI FanNation. He also addressed the continued success of his former partners, Rollins and Reigns:

"What they’ve done, it’s a really cool thing," said Moxley, speaking about Reigns and Rollins. "We were nobodies. We came in with attitudes, and we pretty much said, 'We’re coming in, f--- you, and we’re taking this sh-- over.' The more time that passes, the more it becomes evident that we did exactly what we said we were going to do."

Jon Moxley was asleep during the main event of WrestleMania XL

This year's WrestleMania was headlined by the highly acclaimed bout between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The match featured appearances from The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Fans were so caught up in the action that when The Shield's music hit partway through the match, many expected Jon Moxley to appear alongside Rollins. However, Moxley wasn't at Night Two of WrestleMania XL. In fact, he wasn't even in the country at the time.

In the same interview with Justin Barrasso, The Purveyor of Violence revealed that he was asleep when the match happened. He had just come from wrestling in Arena Mexico the week before and was in Japan for his match against Ren Narita and Jack Perry at Sakura Genesis 2024.

"I was asleep in Japan when that was going on, when I woke up, I had these messages saying 'I thought you were coming out!' And I was like 'coming out where?' — It’s cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep," he said.

Moxley recently won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and is set to defend it tonight against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite. As for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, both remain on hiatus at the moment.