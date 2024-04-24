AEW star sends a two-word message ahead of major match with Jon Moxley

A massive AEW star just sent a message ahead of his upcoming match against Jon Moxley.

Ever since his AEW debut, Powerhouse Hobbs has proven himself to be a promising young star. His massive frame is enough for him to destroy his opponents. Hobbs' impressive track record and in-ring skills got him a place in The Don Callis Family. Since then, he has been doing some of the best work of his life and has established himself as a top heel.

Currently, The Don Callis Family has been feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club ever since Will Ospreay challenged Bryan Danielson to a match at AEW Dynasty. Although Ospreay and Danielson finished their match, it doesn't look like this rivalry will end anytime soon.

This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hobbs. Ahead of the match, Hobbs took to social media to send a message.

Check out his tweet here:

"Full Circle," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Tommy Dreamer compares Jon Moxley to The Sandman

Jon Moxley is known for his penchant for violence. He often bleeds during his matches, or he makes his opponents bleed. Only one thing is certain during Moxley's matches; anything can happen.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer compared Mox to The Sandman.

"A newer version of The Sandman. Where he's the guy from the bar that will punch you in the face, bite your nose off, after he does it, sits and has a drink at the bar. [He] went right after the World Champion. Who was Jericho at the time and they had a great feud... I believe he's just become the first person ever to hold WWE, AEW, and IWGP Championships, which is a tremendous feat." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Powerhouse Hobbs will be able to end Moxley's title reign.

