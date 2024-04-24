Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) gets compared to ECW legend

TNA star Tommy Dreamer recently compared the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) to ECW legend The Sandman.

Jon Moxley recently etched his name in the history books of pro wrestling when he defeated Tetsuya Naito and won the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his career. By doing so, he became the only wrestler to win World Championships in all three major wrestling promotions; WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer heaped praise on the new IWGP Champion and also called him "a newer version of The Sandman."

"A newer version of The Sandman. Where he's the guy from the bar that will punch you in the face, bite your nose off, after he does it, sits and has a drink at the bar."

Dreamer then commented on Jon Moxley's AEW debut and also talked about the new record he set upon winning the IWGP Title.

"[He] went right after the World Champion. Who was Jericho at the time and they had a great feud... I believe he's just become the first person ever to hold WWE, AEW, and IWGP Championships, which is a tremendous feat." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Top NJPW star is unhappy with Jon Moxley as the IWGP World Champion

A major star in NJPW is not happy with Jon Moxley being the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. While talking to Tokyo Sports recently, Yota Tsuji had some harsh words to say about the new champ.

"Where was the value of the IWGP? If Moxley has agreed to be the champion, then he certainly has the right to fight for the title. The problem is that New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn't say anything about it. What is that feeling? I wonder if they don't feel any discomfort with that. I feel nothing but disgust and displeasure... I wonder how long they'll continue to be beholden to AEW, which has no respect for the IWGP," he said.

Yota made these critical comments after Jon Moxley vs. PowerHouse Hobbs on AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite was made official last week.