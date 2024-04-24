Jon Moxley breaks silence on fans expecting him to appear at WrestleMania 40

Jon Moxley recently opened up on fans expecting him to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40 took place on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year's show was built around Cody Rhodes and his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On Night Two of the event, The American Nightmare faced off against Roman Reigns in one of the most highly anticipated main events in 'Mania history. The bout also featured surprise appearances from The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

During the closing moments of the match, The Shield's music hit which sent the crowd into a frenzy as everyone thought that Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose would make an appearance. However, it was only Seth Rollins who got taken out by Reigns.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley revealed that he was asleep in Japan when the WrestleMania main event was happening.

"I was asleep in Japan when that was going on, when I woke up, I had these messages saying 'I thought you were coming out!' And I was like 'coming out where?' — It’s cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep," he said.

Jon Moxley competed in a tag team match alongside Shota Umino on April 6 in Japan. Moxley and Umino defeat House Of Torture at NJPW TV programming. The former Dean Ambrose also became the IWGP World Champion by defeating s Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot on April 12, in Chicago.

Tommy Dreamer compares Jon Moxley to The Sandman

Jon Moxley has made a name for himself due to his violent nature in the ring. There is almost always blood involved in his matches whether it's AEW or NJPW. He has always been criticized for this but Moxley remains unapologetic about his penchant for pain.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer compared Moxley to The Sandman.

"A newer version of The Sandman. Where he's the guy from the bar that will punch you in the face, bite your nose off, after he does it, sits and has a drink at the bar. "[He] went right after the World Champion. Who was Jericho at the time and they had a great feud... I believe he's just become the first person ever to hold WWE, AEW, and IWGP Championships, which is a tremendous feat." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Mox became the first person to win a world champion in WWE, NJPW, and AEW. It will be interesting to see if Moxley will ever make his return to the Stamford-based company even for a Shield reunion.