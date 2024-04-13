Tony Khan sends a message to Jon Moxley after the AEW star creates history

AEW President Tony Khan has been at the center of a controversy for the past few days, but he took the time from his busy schedule to congratulate Jon Moxley after he created history by becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Tony Khan's AEW and NJPW have a working relationship, with several AEW wrestlers featured in NJPW matches. The two companies also have a jointly-produced annual pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

Jon Moxley locked horns against the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW Windy City Riot held in Chicago on Friday night. The grueling match saw him deliver three Death Riders to his opponent to win the championship.

Moxley is now the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, which makes him the first man to win world championships in three major wrestling promotions, WWE, AEW, and now NJPW.

Tony Khan posted about the victory on his social media account. The Fulham Wanderers owner congratulated the star and stated that he made history.

"Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city Chicago and same arena @WintrustArena where he won his first ever@AEW Championship. Congratulations @njpwglobal on a great show tonight!" Khan posted.

It had taken some doing by Moxley for him to get this match. The star had first battled the champion at the G1 Climax Tournament in 2019 and challenged Naito for a rematch at Sakura Genesis this year.

Jon Moxley says he will remain 'most disrespected' wrestler

Some fans say Jon Moxley was underused in WWE and didn't get his true worth, even though he held various championships in the company, including the WWE Championship.

His Shield brethren got big pushes in the Stamford-based company, with Reigns becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley discussed his championship shot in a video and stated that even if he wins he will remain the most overlooked and disrespected wrestler in the history of the business.

"Shots at the IWGP Championship don't come around every day. Even if I win, it's not going to matter. I'll be the most overlooked, disrespected, forgotten about, and taken for granted wrestler in the history of this business. It's not gonna matter. But it means something to me!" said Moxley.

