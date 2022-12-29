Massive update on when Triple H's newest blockbuster signing put pen to paper on WWE deal - Reports

WWE recently announced their latest signee, and for the first time since Triple H took the helm of the promotion, they enticed a star to choose them over AEW. According to a recent report, even Tony Khan was aware that Triple H snagged Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee made one television appearance on AEW during a trios tag match alongside his brothers RUSH and Andrade. While many fans initially believed that it was a given that he'd be AEW-bound, the star shocked fans when he announced that he would be making his way to the Triple H-led promotion.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the deal between Dragon Lee and Triple H was made weeks ago.

“The deal was made a couple of weeks ago, but they were told to keep it quiet, and they won’t make the announcement until they won the tag team titles, which is very interesting because he pinned an AEW star which was part of the deal. Tony Khan was aware of it. I am sure if this was reversed that it would have never happened.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

However, it is currently unclear where Dragon Lee will find himself on the WWE roster nor when exactly he'll debut. The star recently broke his silence on his debut, thanking Triple H for his warm welcome.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dragon Lee was reportedly not the only Luchadore who had a WWE tryout

Dragon Lee recently defeated FTR alongside his tag team partner, Dralístico, and the two captured the AAA Tag Team Championships before immediately relinquishing them. Notably, Dralístico recently made two appearances for AEW, seemingly aligning himself with La Facción Ingobernable.

During the same WOR, Meltzer noted that both Dragon Lee and Dralístico had tryouts with WWE, but only Lee was picked.

“He was working in Mexico, and there is not a lot of money in Mexico. He and Dralístico had a tryout with WWE, and they wanted him. AEW wanted him as well. He was talking to various people.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer also noted that while Dragon Lee would be making more money in the US, his deal is likely smaller since he'll be debuting with NXT and not the main roster.

Could Dralístico officially sign with AEW now that his partner is WWE-bound?

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes