Massive update on W. Morrissey's (Big Cass) potential future with AEW following Dynamite return

There has been a major update on the future of W. Morrissey in AEW.

Formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, the seven-foot star made his second appearance for AEW during this week's installment of Dynamite. Morrissey interrupted the Wingmen and decimated the faction before fellow WWE alum Stokely Hathaway appeared to seemingly offer him representation.

That story may unravel over the next few weeks, as Fightful Select reports that the former WWE star is penciled in for next week's Dynamite as well.

In an update on his situation with IMPACT Wrestling, the report also states that he informed the promotion he would move on when his deal was up. IMPACT were said to be unsure whether he would arrive in AEW or potentially return to WWE.

Morrissey made an appearance on Dynamite earlier this year, answering the call as one of MJF's hired guns against Wardlow. The current TNT Champion was required to defeat the IMPACT star to procure his match against MJF at Double or Nothing.

Some fans have made it clear they want Enzo Amore to follow his former tag partner to AEW

Morrissey initially rose to prominence alongside mouthpiece and eventual WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, forming an immensely popular tag team as Enzo and Cass on NXT and later RAW.

Some fans made it clear last night that if Morrissey is to become a permanent fixture in All Elite programming, then they want the 'Real One' to follow suit and reform the popular tandem.

Big Cass was considered the star-in-waiting on the team, even appearing in a four-way against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

However, after the pair split, he only achieved middling success with the promotion prior to his release. Enzo, on the other hand, captured two reigns with the Cruiserweight title during a prominent run on 205 Live.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell