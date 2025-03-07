Massive update on Wardlow's future after months of AEW absence - Reports

Wardlow has not been seen on AEW TV for several months. A new update has come to light regarding his future in the company.

Wardlow garnered significant attention when he debuted in AEW. It appeared that he was going to be heavily pushed by the promotion, and he thrived during the company's initial years. However, in recent years, the 37-year-old has arguably faced poor booking, impacting his career negatively. This, combined with his injury issues, has further hindered his progress.

Wardlow has not been seen on AEW television since Dynamite Big Business where he lost to Samoa Joe. Following this, reports emerged that he was sidelined due to a knee injury. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the former three-time TNT Champion. He noted that Wardlow is booked for an independent show over WrestleMania weekend, indicating that he will be able to wrestle again.

"That would mean he expects to be able to wrestle after the knee injury that kept him out for a while,” stated the report.

Meltzer also addressed any speculation regarding his future with the company, emphasizing that he was still with All Elite Wrestling:

“It was multiple different shows that wanted to use AEW talent that week. Wardlow wrestling made people think there was more to it but Wardlow is still with AEW.” [H/T Ringside News]

Matt Hardy wants to see Wardlow receive a push in AEW

Wardlow gained significant traction during his initial years in All Elite Wrestling, while working with MJF. After splitting from Friedwell, Mr. Mayhem experienced initial success and was pushed to become the TNT Champion. However, this was the peak for him, as he became a victim of start-stop creative pushes, which hindered his push into the World Title picture.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team legend was asked whom he would like to see get pushed in 2025. Hardy responded that he would like to see Mr. Mayhem receive a push, given how talented he is. He added that the 37-year-old had all the makings of a big star but needed someone to elevate him and place him in a position to succeed.

"There's going to be a bunch of names, I'm sure... I would like to see Wardlow get a push. I would like to see Wardlow land in a promotion, and I'd like to see them push the s**t out of him. I'm not saying make him have a streak and go undefeated like Goldberg, but he has such charisma, he has such a look, and he is so talented, and he has such a good attitude. He has all the makeups of a big star, just someone needs to elevate him, and put him in a position to succeed," Matt Hardy said. [From 29:53 to 30:21]

Check out Hardy's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether the former TNT Champion will make his return to AEW TV soon.

