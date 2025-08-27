  • home icon
Massive Update on Whether AEW Star Was Involved with Vince McMahon's Party - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 27, 2025 22:03 GMT
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon [Image via WWE.com]

Vince McMahon recently threw a party on the occasion of his 80th birthday. It was a lavish affair as the former Chairman invited several current WWE stars and former stars. There was also a buzz around the question of whether top AEW star Bryan Danielson attended the party or not.

McMahon invited several stars like John Cena, R-Truth, Sheamus, The Undertaker, etc. The list featured those names who have deeply supported McMahon in the past. Danielson is also a name that supported him in the past. However, the latest reports suggested that the AEW star was nowhere at the party.

As per Fightful Select, The American Dragon was not spotted at McMahon's 80th birthday party at all. Additionally, the report revealed that there was no WWE involvement in this party, and all the stars who attended this ravishing event are expected to consider it as their personal business.

Moreover, key WWE figures like Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon were also missing from Vince's party. The former WWE Chairman has once again become the point of discussion among the fans for his actions. It will be interesting to look out for further news regarding who else attended McMahon's birthday bash.

An update on Vince McMahon's condition on his 80th birthday

Vince McMahon is widely recognized for his iconic strut and sharp expressions that have remained a trademark even in his later years. However, recent reports suggest that age finally seemed to catch up with the former WWE Chairman during his 80th birthday celebration.

According to Fightful Select, a person at McMahon's birthday party noted that he was moving noticeably slower and appeared more frail than ever. The report further added that Vince was looking his age, something he hadn't in recent years.

McMahon rarely makes any appearance since he stepped away from WWE and TKO. Therefore, his physical condition has become a buzz topic among the members of the WWE Universe. With that said, more such updates will likely shed further light on the controversial 80th birthday party of Vince McMahon.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
