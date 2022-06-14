Matt Hardy reportedly still working high-profile event despite Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest

The wrestling world was saddened to hear that AEW star Jeff Hardy had been arrested on a DUI charge. However, his brother Matt Hardy is still aiming to make his upcoming bookings, one of them being AAA's Triplemania event in Tijuana, Mexico.

To celebrate AAA's 30th anniversary, The Hardys were to face the team of Dragon Lee & Dralistico on June 18 at the second of three Triplemania events of the year.

However, due to Jeff's arrest, the match has been questioned as fans wonder what the future holds for The Hardys moving forward.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said AAA still wants the match to take place, hoping to find a replacement partner for Matt Hardy:

“They want to keep Matt Hardy in the match and they'd like to get another partner for him and right now, as of right now, there's not that guy. So they are going to work on that and hopefully find the guy and they’ll be able to make a deal, I know there’s a bunch of guys they’ve asked for, things haven’t happened yet, it’s hard on late notice to get guys to go to Tijuana, but that’s another situation.” (from 2:56 to 3:26)

Jeff's arrest has also thrown the upcoming triple threat ladder match between The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express into question. Sportskeeda Wrestling will update you as more news breaks in this ever-growing story.

Jeff Hardy's health has been questioned as of late

If there's one thing fans have noticed about Jeff Hardy since he's arrived in AEW, something has been a little off with the former WWE Champion.

Despite putting on some great matches against Darby Allin and The Young Bucks, many pointed out that Jeff looked beaten up as of late.

In the aftermath of Double or Nothing, it was reported that Jeff couldn't remember the pay-per-view match he just had, resulting in him being pulled from a bout on the June 1 edition of Dynamite.

It stemmed back to the beating he took during his match with Allin, with fans questioning the bout and asking whether the two men had gone too far that night.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes Jeff Hardy gets the help he needs and returns to the ring in better shape than ever!

