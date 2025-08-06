MJF Has No Backstage Heat With Top AEW Stars [Reports]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, has become a formidable star in AEW. However, as seen over the years, his personality is not pleasing. Moreover, recent events hinted at backstage tensions between Friedman and other top stars, with a new update shedding light on the situation.The latest run for MJF saw him align with The Hurt Syndicate as the self-proclaimed 'Young Genius.' Despite a rocky start, Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed excellent camaraderie with MVP Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, who were specifically opposed to him joining the faction.However, The Salt of the Earth's self-centered personality led to tensions, and Lashley and the other members ostracized him from The Hurt Syndicate. This led to the belief and rumors that there may be real-life tensions between them.In a new update, Fightful Select addressed the speculations and clarified that, as communicated to them, there was no heat between MJF and his former faction despite the run originally planned to last longer. Furthermore, the outlet also added that both sides had no issues with each other behind the scenes.MJF called Jon Moxley a &quot;horrible&quot; personAs MJF is back to being a singles performer, he has turned his attention to other top stars. One of them is former WWE Champion and marquee AEW attraction, Jon Moxley.The Purveyor of Violence suffered a major setback at All In: Texas when his dominant AEW World Title reign came to an end at the hands of Hangman Adam Page. The Wolf of Wrestling recalled winning his first world title in All Elite Wrestling from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. In doing so, he called Moxley a horrible person.&quot;Defeated dictator Jon Moxley with relative ease. Horrible person, yeah!&quot; he said.On the same night that Moxley lost his title, Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the Casino Gauntlet match to earn a guaranteed AEW World Title match. Despite The Hurt Syndicate no longer by his side, the future might just have the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling fall straight into Friedman's lap if he executes his opportunity right.