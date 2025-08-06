  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF Has No Backstage Heat With Top AEW Stars [Reports]

MJF Has No Backstage Heat With Top AEW Stars [Reports]

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 06, 2025 09:04 GMT
Netflix
Maxwell Jacob Friedman [Image source: GETTY]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, has become a formidable star in AEW. However, as seen over the years, his personality is not pleasing. Moreover, recent events hinted at backstage tensions between Friedman and other top stars, with a new update shedding light on the situation.

Ad

The latest run for MJF saw him align with The Hurt Syndicate as the self-proclaimed 'Young Genius.' Despite a rocky start, Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed excellent camaraderie with MVP Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, who were specifically opposed to him joining the faction.

However, The Salt of the Earth's self-centered personality led to tensions, and Lashley and the other members ostracized him from The Hurt Syndicate. This led to the belief and rumors that there may be real-life tensions between them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a new update, Fightful Select addressed the speculations and clarified that, as communicated to them, there was no heat between MJF and his former faction despite the run originally planned to last longer. Furthermore, the outlet also added that both sides had no issues with each other behind the scenes.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

MJF called Jon Moxley a "horrible" person

As MJF is back to being a singles performer, he has turned his attention to other top stars. One of them is former WWE Champion and marquee AEW attraction, Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence suffered a major setback at All In: Texas when his dominant AEW World Title reign came to an end at the hands of Hangman Adam Page. The Wolf of Wrestling recalled winning his first world title in All Elite Wrestling from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. In doing so, he called Moxley a horrible person.

Ad
"Defeated dictator Jon Moxley with relative ease. Horrible person, yeah!" he said.

On the same night that Moxley lost his title, Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the Casino Gauntlet match to earn a guaranteed AEW World Title match. Despite The Hurt Syndicate no longer by his side, the future might just have the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling fall straight into Friedman's lap if he executes his opportunity right.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications