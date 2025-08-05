MJF Calls Former WWE Champion a “Horrible Person"

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:58 GMT
MJF recently won the CMLL World Light Championship [ Image from AEW
MJF is a former AEW World Champion. [Image from AEW YouTube]

In a sudden turn of events, MJF called a former WWE Champion horrible while speaking in a recent interview. The Salt of The Earth, who is known to ruffle feathers as part of his on-screen persona, was addressing a previous bout between the two when it happened.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the top stars in AEW right now. Not only does The Wolf of Wrestling have a chance to cash in his AEW World Championship opportunity anytime, but he also recently won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, boosting his status as a global star. Now, MJF has made headlines again by mentioning former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in an interview.

On a recent episode of Coffee Chats with Liam Crowley, The Salt of The Earth reminisced about capturing the AEW World Title for the first time by defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. He then went on to call Moxley a "horrible person."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Defeated dictator Jon Moxley with relative ease. Horrible person, yeah!" he said. [2:59-3:04]

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

MJF recently took shots at WWE for faking Seth Rollins' injury

At SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins shocked the world by returning from his supposed knee injury and cashing in his MITB contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the same conversation, MJF took a subtle dig at WWE after what transpired following the main event of Night One. Taking to Instagram, The Wolf of Wrestling referenced Seth Rollins' supposed knee injury by posting a picture of him about to attack Flip Gordon's injured leg.

Ad
"Heard @theflipgordon got hurt during his match, so I figured I'd make sure it wasn't just a rumor," Friedman wrote.
Ad

It is worth noting that despite this dig, MJF has been known to hold a degree of respect for Seth Rollins in the past.

Please credit Coffee Chats with Liam Crowley and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you take quotes from the first half of this article.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications