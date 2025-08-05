MJF Calls Former WWE Champion a “Horrible Person"

In a sudden turn of events, MJF called a former WWE Champion horrible while speaking in a recent interview. The Salt of The Earth, who is known to ruffle feathers as part of his on-screen persona, was addressing a previous bout between the two when it happened.Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the top stars in AEW right now. Not only does The Wolf of Wrestling have a chance to cash in his AEW World Championship opportunity anytime, but he also recently won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, boosting his status as a global star. Now, MJF has made headlines again by mentioning former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in an interview.On a recent episode of Coffee Chats with Liam Crowley, The Salt of The Earth reminisced about capturing the AEW World Title for the first time by defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. He then went on to call Moxley a &quot;horrible person.&quot;&quot;Defeated dictator Jon Moxley with relative ease. Horrible person, yeah!&quot; he said. [2:59-3:04]Check out his comments in the video below:MJF recently took shots at WWE for faking Seth Rollins' injuryAt SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins shocked the world by returning from his supposed knee injury and cashing in his MITB contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship.During the same conversation, MJF took a subtle dig at WWE after what transpired following the main event of Night One. Taking to Instagram, The Wolf of Wrestling referenced Seth Rollins' supposed knee injury by posting a picture of him about to attack Flip Gordon's injured leg.&quot;Heard @theflipgordon got hurt during his match, so I figured I'd make sure it wasn't just a rumor,&quot; Friedman wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is worth noting that despite this dig, MJF has been known to hold a degree of respect for Seth Rollins in the past.Please credit Coffee Chats with Liam Crowley and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you take quotes from the first half of this article.