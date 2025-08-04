MJF takes a subtle shot at WWE after they fake Seth Rollins' injury at SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins pulled off what WWE dubbed the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; this past Saturday at SummerSlam 2025. Now, AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman has seemingly taken a clever shot at the Stamford-based company over supposedly faking The Architect's injury.This weekend on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk dethroned Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, his first singles title win since returning to WWE in 2023. Unfortunately, The Best in the World got his reign cut short by his nemesis, Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to reclaim his belt to the shock of fans in MetLife Stadium.The angle in question has generated much discourse amongst fans, especially conversations surrounding the legitimacy of The Visionary's apparent injury from last month. Now, it appears that AEW top star and former World Champion MJF has made a subtle reference to Rollins' supposed knee issue. Taking to Instagram, The Wolf of Wrestling dropped a witty picture of himself about to attack Flip Gordon's injured leg, evidently to verify if the latter was indeed hurt.&quot;Heard @theflipgordon got hurt during his match so I figured I'd make sure it wasn't just a rumor.....&quot; Friedman caption his post.Check out a screenshot of MJF's IG post BELOW:Friedman currently has the AEW World Championship in his sights, having won a guaranteed title shot at All In: Texas.MJF on newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth RollinsDespite working for one of WWE's primary rival promotions right now, MJF has been very open about his respect for Seth Rollins. While appearing on Busted Open Radio for a recent interview promoting his upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, The Salt of the Earth lashed out at host David LaGreca for calling The Revolutionary a &quot;tool&quot;, to which Friedman took exception.&quot;I get along with Seth [Rollins]. I take issue with [David LaGreca calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press.&quot; (H/T ITRWrestling)MJF will be facing Mark Briscoe in singles competition this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.