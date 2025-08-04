MJF takes a subtle shot at WWE after they fake Seth Rollins' injury at SummerSlam 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 04, 2025 00:50 GMT
Seth Rollins (left) / MJF (right) [Image Credits: WWE's X profile, AEW's Instagram]

Seth Rollins pulled off what WWE dubbed the "Ruse of the Century" this past Saturday at SummerSlam 2025. Now, AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman has seemingly taken a clever shot at the Stamford-based company over supposedly faking The Architect's injury.

This weekend on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk dethroned Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, his first singles title win since returning to WWE in 2023. Unfortunately, The Best in the World got his reign cut short by his nemesis, Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to reclaim his belt to the shock of fans in MetLife Stadium.

The angle in question has generated much discourse amongst fans, especially conversations surrounding the legitimacy of The Visionary's apparent injury from last month. Now, it appears that AEW top star and former World Champion MJF has made a subtle reference to Rollins' supposed knee issue. Taking to Instagram, The Wolf of Wrestling dropped a witty picture of himself about to attack Flip Gordon's injured leg, evidently to verify if the latter was indeed hurt.

"Heard @theflipgordon got hurt during his match so I figured I'd make sure it wasn't just a rumor....." Friedman caption his post.

Check out a screenshot of MJF's IG post BELOW:

Friedman currently has the AEW World Championship in his sights, having won a guaranteed title shot at All In: Texas.

MJF on newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Despite working for one of WWE's primary rival promotions right now, MJF has been very open about his respect for Seth Rollins. While appearing on Busted Open Radio for a recent interview promoting his upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, The Salt of the Earth lashed out at host David LaGreca for calling The Revolutionary a "tool", to which Friedman took exception.

"I get along with Seth [Rollins]. I take issue with [David LaGreca calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press." (H/T ITRWrestling)
MJF will be facing Mark Briscoe in singles competition this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

