  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Seth Rollins breaks silence with a 3-word message after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins breaks silence with a 3-word message after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam

By Divesh Merani
Published Aug 03, 2025 19:54 GMT
Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. (Image via WWE.com)
Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. (Image via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins returned to WWE at SummerSlam last night and made an immediate impact. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, just moments after The Second City Saint had dethroned Gunther in the main event of Night One.

Ad

The Visionary had been absent from WWE television ever since Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to LA Knight after what we thought was a knee injury at the time. Following his epic return at SummerSlam, Rollins has now broken his silence with a short message.

It is a direct shot at CM Punk, who was set on calling his current title run the 'Summer of Punk,' much like he did in 2005 and 2011. Seth Rollins took to his official Instagram handle to give WWE's summer this year a new name:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Summer of Rollins," he wrote.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Seth Rollins, given he's made a lot of enemies over the past few months. CM Punk will want a rematch for the World Heavyweight Title, while LA Knight has a solid claim for a title shot as well.

The Megastar technically pinned Rollins clean three weeks ago, even if it was because The Visionary lost on purpose. Others like Jey Uso and Roman Reigns may also go after the new World Heavyweight Champion at some point.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications