Seth Rollins breaks silence with a 3-word message after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins returned to WWE at SummerSlam last night and made an immediate impact. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, just moments after The Second City Saint had dethroned Gunther in the main event of Night One.The Visionary had been absent from WWE television ever since Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to LA Knight after what we thought was a knee injury at the time. Following his epic return at SummerSlam, Rollins has now broken his silence with a short message.It is a direct shot at CM Punk, who was set on calling his current title run the 'Summer of Punk,' much like he did in 2005 and 2011. Seth Rollins took to his official Instagram handle to give WWE's summer this year a new name:&quot;Summer of Rollins,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what's next for Seth Rollins, given he's made a lot of enemies over the past few months. CM Punk will want a rematch for the World Heavyweight Title, while LA Knight has a solid claim for a title shot as well.The Megastar technically pinned Rollins clean three weeks ago, even if it was because The Visionary lost on purpose. Others like Jey Uso and Roman Reigns may also go after the new World Heavyweight Champion at some point.