WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 - Best and Worst - Reason why CM Punk immediately lost World Title; Roman Reigns stepping away?

The first-ever two-day SummerSlam in WWE history got off to a solid start. Against all odds, Night One was a success. Hardly anyone gave it a chance, but it did deliver.The matches were good, particularly the main event. And we got the ultimate swerve at the end. There were some issues, as we will get to. But first, a couple of moments that didn't make the list. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are finally friends after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill seemed a bit too short for a world title match at a Big Four event. So, with that being said, here are the biggest positives and negatives from Night One of SummerSlam 2025.#3. Best: Jelly Roll shows out at WWE SummerSlamJelly Roll might be the best celebrity wrestler in WWE history, not named Bad Bunny. He proved his commitment to the craft at SummerSlam with a great performance. The singer took some unbelievable bumps, including a Frog Splash through the announce table. The fact that he got up from that is a miracle!While he and Randy Orton lost to Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, it did show that Jelly Roll truly wanted to be there. A babyface celebrity just never loses in WWE, especially in his first-ever match. The Maverick got the win after a chaotic brawl that saw RKOs and Claymores flying around.Overall, this was fun. And that's what WWE is supposed to be.#2. Best/Worst: A hot WWE SummerSlam openerSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)SummerSlam kicked off with a bang. This was just as chaotic as the above-mentioned Jelly Roll tag, but way more violent. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a physical war with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC nearly suffered a catastrophic injury with a massive dive to the outside. Truly a rare sight.We saw spears galore, as Reigns sacrificed himself to allow Uso the opening to overcome Heyman's monsters. While it was a blast, one has to wonder if the OG Bloodline members should have won at SummerSlam. Breakker and Reed would have been elevated a great deal from winning tonight.It would have made them much bigger threats as Seth Rollins' enforcers, as he embarks on his reign as World Heavyweight Champion. Besides, it looks like Roman Reigns will be taking time off to film Street Fighter.He should logically be targeting The Visionary next after winning at SummerSlam, but multiple other stars have stronger claims to the next World Heavyweight Title shot. More on that below.#1. Worst: What was the point?!Every match on the SummerSlam card should have stakes, be a part of a strong storyline, or result in a massive swerve. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross had none of that. The latter's attempts to prove Zayn is &quot;evil&quot; have been futile, and it seems like this was just a side quest for The Honorary Uce as he works towards his first world title win.WWE teased a heel turn for Sami Zayn at SummerSlam when Scarlett passed him a steel pipe to use with the referee not looking. Nothing happened. No trigger was pulled for the duration of his feud with Kross. The match wasn't even that great, with everything else on the show offering something better.#1. Best: CM PunkedA lot happened at the end of SummerSlam Night One. CM Punk defeated Gunther in a barnstormer of a main event to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General got busted open pretty badly, eventually allowing The Best in the World to hit the GTS twice in a row for the win. It was a win he didn't even get to celebrate.Seth Rollins ruined Punk's party by issuing a warning. Initially on crutches, he ditched them and his knee brace to reveal that he was fine all along. From that point, the former AEW star was doomed. The Visionary beat him with ease to win the World Heavyweight Title and crush his dreams. Why would WWE do something so cruel, you might ask?This brings a lot of momentum back into CM Punk's feud with Rollins, after it had gone on for far too long and didn't receive a proper payoff following Paul Heyman's betrayal. A final match between the two is justified now, and there's only one way their score can be settled following the Ruse of the Century: Hell in a Cell.But before that, Seth Rollins has a lot on his plate. LA Knight will want a title shot after The Visionary essentially forfeited their match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He was faking it just to screw CM Punk. The eventual Roman Reigns match has to happen at some point, too. Rollins has made a lot of enemies this year.Can WWE top that tomorrow? Over to you, Night Two!