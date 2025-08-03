Gunther seriously injured at WWE SummerSlam; massive ringside concern

Gunther defended his title at SummerSlam 2025. However, he was seriously injured during the match.The Ring General has been a dominant force in WWE for the past few years. He had a historic Intercontinental Championship reign and then went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther won his second World Title on the June 9 episode of RAW after defeating Jey Uso. His dominance continued on the red brand. However, he was set to defend his title against his toughest opponent yet at SummerSlam 2025.CM Punk became the number one contender by winning a gauntlet match on RAW a few weeks ago. Tonight at SummerSlam, both men faced off for the title in a hard-fought match. The Ring General brought the fight to The Straight Edge Superstar. During the match, the champion was standing on the announcer's desk when Punk pulled his leg out from beneath, and he fell hard onto the table. Moments later, he was severely busted open. It seemed like he had suffered a broken nose, as the referee checked on him, while Michael Cole and Wade Barrett also expressed concern.It will be interesting to see who will walk out of SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion.