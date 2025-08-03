[WATCH] Serious situation involving Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025

There was a massively serious situation involving Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after he took a dangerous bump and was sent through a table.Jelly Roll proved to be one of those special celebrity wrestlers as he put everything he had into wrestling at SummerSlam 2025. This was something he considered a dream, and it became one of his biggest motivations in the past year.During his match at SummerSlam 2025, Jelly Roll took a serious bump when he was sent through the table by Logan Paul via a huge splash. He had to be taken out of the ringside area by the medical team.Somehow, they never went a few meters past the ring for about ten minutes, and the country music star didn't want to give up on his partner. He got the hot tag, but by the time he had gotten a bit of momentum back, it was too late.Logan Paul would end up capitalizing and pinning him to pick up the win for himself and Drew McIntyre.It was still an incredible night for Randy Orton's tag team partner at SummerSlam 2025. There was no shame in his loss, and the crowd at MetLife Stadium loved him.