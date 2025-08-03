[WATCH] Serious situation involving Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:37 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

There was a massively serious situation involving Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after he took a dangerous bump and was sent through a table.

Ad

Jelly Roll proved to be one of those special celebrity wrestlers as he put everything he had into wrestling at SummerSlam 2025. This was something he considered a dream, and it became one of his biggest motivations in the past year.

During his match at SummerSlam 2025, Jelly Roll took a serious bump when he was sent through the table by Logan Paul via a huge splash. He had to be taken out of the ringside area by the medical team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Somehow, they never went a few meters past the ring for about ten minutes, and the country music star didn't want to give up on his partner. He got the hot tag, but by the time he had gotten a bit of momentum back, it was too late.

Logan Paul would end up capitalizing and pinning him to pick up the win for himself and Drew McIntyre.

It was still an incredible night for Randy Orton's tag team partner at SummerSlam 2025. There was no shame in his loss, and the crowd at MetLife Stadium loved him.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications