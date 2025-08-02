  • home icon
Roman Reigns' sacrifice marks monumental WWE SummerSlam for Jey Uso

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:29 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are cousins (Image via WWE.com)
Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousin Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam. It was the opening bout of the premium live event.

All four superstars got into a brawl after the match started. Jey wiped out the heels with a dive to the floor, and Reed sent the OTC face-first into the steps. The Yeet Master hit Breakker with a series of strikes but got taken down with a clothesline. Bron crashed into the announce table after he tried to jump on Jey Uso.

Jey almost tagged The Tribal Chief, but Reed pulled the latter off the apron. He nailed the heel with a DDT and finally tagged the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Roman Reigns wiped out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker with a plancha and planted Reed with a uranagi.

Bron tried to spear Jey Uso through the barricade but got Superman punched, as the OTC saved his cousin. Reigns then speared Breakker through the barricade, and Bronson Reed tried to hit Uso with a Tsunami but also ate a Superman Punch. Roman and Jey hit the 1D on Reed, and Breakker broke the pin.

Bron Breakker tried to spear Jey Uso, but Roman Reigns took the bullet for his cousin. The Yeet Master hit Reed with a spear, followed by a splash, and the babyfaces got the win. This was Jey's 60th tag match on a WWE Premium Live Event, which is a huge accomplishment.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

