WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Preview – Title changes, massive surprise, Cody Rhodes' Heel Turn

WWE SummerSlam Night One is now officially in the books, and fans have not been able to catch their breath after all the excitement last night. After an action-packed first night garnered all the attention and had the fans talking, Night Two could deliver a lot more.

Multiple incredible matches are set to take place on the show, and a lot more action could unfold with a few massive no-disqualification matches set for the historic premium live event.

Let’s preview the incredible action and the number of surprises that could be featured on Night Two of WWE SummerSlam 2025:

#6. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY (Women’s World Championship match)

After the incredible match that took place between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Evolution, with a shocking Money in the Bank cash-in from Naomi, the upcoming Triple Threat match on Night Two of SummerSlam is highly anticipated.

Three of the biggest stars in the women’s division right now, competing against each other, is one of the most intriguing storylines in WWE today, and could end up being an incredible showdown at the premium live event.

While Rhea and IYO can be expected to tear down the house, the wildcard entry of Naomi is sure to raise the action to the next level.

Prediction: Naomi retains the Women’s World Championship

#5. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship)

The feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu has been very personal and has become one of the most talked-about feuds in recent memory. Both Sikoa and Fatu have been trying to tear each other apart every opportunity they get. The former Tribal Chief has been using his MFT to get the upper hand over Fatu.

However, SummerSlam is set to feature a Steel Cage Match between both stars, ensuring the participants are not distracted and a clean finish can be expected. However, going by past events, it is possible that the surprise return of Tama Tonga or the debut of another new name could take place during the match. No matter all the expected interruptions, in the end, fans anticipate Jacob Fatu to walk out as the champion again.

Prediction: Jacob Fatu wins the United States Championship

#4. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles (Intercontinental Championship)

A match that the WWE Universe has been waiting to witness for weeks is finally set to take place on Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on the show, and massive action is expected from the match.

With an amazing build to the match over the last few weeks, The Judgment Day’s interference is quite predictable. However, The Phenomenal One could end up defying the odds to leave the show as the new champion.

Prediction: AJ Styles wins the Intercontinental Championship

#3. The Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fénix – Six‑Team Tag TLC (WWE Tag Team Championship on the line)

The SmackDown tag team division has undoubtedly been stealing the show each week, and the entire division is now set for action at SummerSlam. The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against some of the greatest in-ring performers in a brutal TLC Match.

While it is hard to predict who could walk out of the match with the gold, it is clear that the fans will be in for an incredible tag team TLC Match on Night Two.

Fraxiom, after a stellar run in NXT, moved to the main roster and impressed everyone since. They could be in line for a run with the titles, even if it is brief, as they get an opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Prediction: Fraxiom win the WWE Tag Team Championship

#2. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria (Women’s Intercontinental Title, No DQ/No Count‑Out)

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line when Becky Lynch defends against her arch-nemesis, Lyra Valkyria, in a No-Disqualification Match. Brutal action is expected to unfold in this match as well, and will surely mark the end of one of the greatest trilogies in women’s wrestling history.

With both women going a long way back now, SummerSlam is seemingly set to mark the end of their feud, and could finally see Lyra Valkyria get the upper hand against this version of Lynch.

Prediction: Lyra Valkyria wins the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

#1. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight)

Another No-Disqualification Match on Night Two will feature John Cena and Cody Rhodes fighting for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena, on his retirement tour, has done a phenomenal job as the champion, and The American Nightmare has climbed his way back on top after winning the King of the Ring Tournament earlier.

The WWE Universe expects a lot of surprises during the match, including a potential return of The Rock and a possible heel turn from Cody Rhodes, after John Cena seemingly turned face on SmackDown yesterday.

With so much anticipation and potential surprises on the anvil, fans can expect another banger night tomorrow.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes becomes the new Undisputed WWE Champion

